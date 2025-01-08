ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans $0.32 Dividend

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.4 %

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.