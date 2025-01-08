ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Plans $0.32 Dividend

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3226 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Down 0.4 %
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.
About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
