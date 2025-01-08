Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Evergy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

