Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Evogene has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.