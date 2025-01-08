Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.07. 8,279,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $470.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.