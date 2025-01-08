Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,436,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

