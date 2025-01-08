Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

