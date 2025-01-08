Farmers Trust Co. Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.40. 1,704,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,414. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

