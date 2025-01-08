Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,583,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570,072. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.