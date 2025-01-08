Farmers Trust Co. Has $351,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.84.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.10. 1,756,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,730. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

