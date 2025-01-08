First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 404,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,407. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.