First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,554 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

