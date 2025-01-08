First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,694. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

