First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 20,010 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

