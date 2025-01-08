First Hawaiian Bank Sells 512 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $14.03 on Wednesday, hitting $671.38. 694,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $536.83 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

