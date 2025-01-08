Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.79. 732,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,473. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

