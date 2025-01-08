Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.69. 19,508,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 57,558,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Ford Motor by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

