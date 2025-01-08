FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 263,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 621,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
The stock has a market cap of $936.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.06%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
