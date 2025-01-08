FuboTV’s (FUBO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.

FuboTV Stock Performance

FuboTV stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at FuboTV

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,847.75. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

FuboTV Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FuboTV by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 111,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FuboTV by 71.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FuboTV by 114.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

