FuboTV’s (FUBO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their neutral rating on shares of FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.
FuboTV Stock Performance
FuboTV stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Transactions at FuboTV
In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 74,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $109,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,846.02. This represents a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 47,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $69,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,471,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,847.75. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV
FuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
