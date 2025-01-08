Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29,957.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

