Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,670. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.