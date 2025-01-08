Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387,670. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
