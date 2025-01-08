Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,972.75.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $34.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4,830.19. The company had a trading volume of 97,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,295. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,048.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4,335.11.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

