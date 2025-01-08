Fulton Bank N.A. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

NFLX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $878.50. 1,149,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $871.62 and a 200 day moving average of $749.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.95 and a 12-month high of $941.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,761 shares of company stock worth $125,713,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.