FY2024 EPS Estimate for Canadian Utilities Raised by Analyst

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2028 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CU opened at C$34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

