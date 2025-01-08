FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Sunoco Issued By Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.79). Sunoco had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUN. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

