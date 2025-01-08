Gain Therapeutics Appoints Gene Mack as Chief Executive Officer and Director

On January 6, 2025, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) announced in a Form 8-K filing that Gene Mack has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mack, who has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer since April 8, 2024, and interim Chief Executive Officer since June 27, 2024, will also join the company’s board of directors.

Gene Mack brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in various capacities in the life sciences sector for over 25 years. Within Gain Therapeutics, he has demonstrated strong leadership and alignment towards the company’s short and long-term objectives. Mack’s appointment is expected to provide continuity as the company’s lead candidate, GT-02287, progresses through clinical development.

In connection with his appointment, Gain Therapeutics and Gene Mack have entered into an amended and restated employment agreement. According to the agreement dated January 6, 2025, Mack will receive an annual base salary of $500,000 and is eligible for an annual incentive cash bonus with a target payout of 50% of his base salary. The agreement also outlines severance arrangements in the event of termination under specific conditions, including provisions for continuation of benefits for a defined period.

Additionally, as part of his compensation package, Mack has received an option to purchase up to 271,325 shares of the company’s common stock. These shares will vest over a three-year period subject to his continued employment with Gain Therapeutics.

Moreover, the Form 8-K filing also disclosed the appointment of Gianluca Fuggetta as the Senior Vice President, Finance, and the Principal Financial Officer of Gain Therapeutics. Fuggetta, who has been with the company in various financial roles, will now take on this crucial position within the organization.

Gain Therapeutics issued a press release on January 7, 2025, informing the public of these executive appointments. The company’s lead candidate, GT-02287, a potential therapy for Parkinson’s disease, is currently undergoing clinical development with promising preclinical data indicating disease-modifying effects.

The company continues its mission to develop innovative allosteric small molecule therapies for challenging disorders, leveraging its Magellan™ platform for drug discovery. Gain Therapeutics’ approach shows promise in unlocking novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders, and oncology.

Investors and stakeholders can expect further developments as Gain Therapeutics moves forward under the leadership of Gene Mack and Gianluca Fuggetta.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Gain Therapeutics’ product candidates, including GT-02287, and the potential therapeutic benefits they may offer. Readers are advised to review the company’s filings for a comprehensive overview of the risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements.

The full press release and related financial information can be accessed through Gain Therapeutics’ official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

