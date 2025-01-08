Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $29.49. Galapagos shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 130,033 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 56.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 65.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

