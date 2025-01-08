GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 340,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 742,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $802.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 80,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,771,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207,335.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Hurst Lin sold 2,663,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $58,055,056.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,668,523.40. This represents a 65.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,811,979 shares of company stock valued at $61,233,745. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.