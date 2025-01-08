GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.70 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.37.
GigaMedia Company Profile
