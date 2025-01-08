Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Trimmed by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 179,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,756. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.