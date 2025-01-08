GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $57.42. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNNDY. Hsbc Global Res raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

