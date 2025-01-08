Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 876.10 ($10.93) and last traded at GBX 881.05 ($10.99), with a volume of 390083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927.40 ($11.57).

Grafton Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 962.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,000.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,061.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grafton Group

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 30,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,018 ($12.70), for a total value of £305,400 ($380,988.02). Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

