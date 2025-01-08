Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 2,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $23,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,543,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,358,112.94. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.

Shares of GLSI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $264,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

