Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 2,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $23,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,543,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,358,112.94. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Snehal Patel bought 3,200 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,584.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of GLSI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwich LifeSciences
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.