Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 2476928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

