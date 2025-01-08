Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$39.47 and a one year high of C$52.13.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.13 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.1803191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.