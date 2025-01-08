Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

HASI opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

