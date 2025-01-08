Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.150-7.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.15-7.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

