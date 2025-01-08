Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.00. 96,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

