Immersion Co. Plans None Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the software maker on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

