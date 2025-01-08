Immersion Co. Plans None Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the software maker on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
Immersion Price Performance
NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Immersion
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immersion
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Dominate 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 2 Auto Maintenance Stocks Gearing Up for 2025
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 100% Upside? Amprius Technologies Is Charged for Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.