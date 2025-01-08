INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €21.45 ($22.11) and last traded at €21.40 ($22.06). Approximately 45,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.80 ($21.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.96. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

