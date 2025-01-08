Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,521 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 263,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.79 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

