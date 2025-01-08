Innova Wealth Partners Invests $320,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

