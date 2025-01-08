Innova Wealth Partners Purchases 3,281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 276,946 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 71.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $179.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

