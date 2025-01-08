Innova Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

