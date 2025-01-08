Insider Buying: Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Acquires 286 Shares of Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Angela B. Lee bought 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,182.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182.02. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMP. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

