Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.75. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.