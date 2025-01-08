Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.75. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.