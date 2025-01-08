Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 1,192 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,192 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $23,887.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,305.16. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Joseph Sanborn sold 745 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $13,663.30.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 342,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,612. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $678.03 million, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.