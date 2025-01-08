Insider Selling: Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Sells 92,614 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Giselle Collins sold 92,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.35), for a total transaction of A$348,506.48 ($217,816.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. Hotel Property Investments’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

