Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 15,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

