Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 6,624 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $44,248.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,498.48. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $50,429.22.

On Monday, December 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 4,269 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $28,303.47.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $27,569.07.

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 120,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,021. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.50. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ON24 by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

