Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 879 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $16,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,369.60. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

